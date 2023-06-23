Wild clashes between Vasco da Gama fans and the police

He Vasco da Gama fired the coach this Friday Mauricio Barbieri after losing on Thursday night at home 0-1 against goiaswith which he completed six consecutive defeats that sank him to the penultimate place in the Brazilian Championship standings, as announced unanimously by the local media.

Although the set of Rio de Janeiro remains silent -he canceled the press conference that he would have to give after the game and did not announce the departure of the coach or through social networks-, members of the management who did not want to identify themselves confirmed this Friday in statements to journalists.

The coach had already been questioned by the fans and by some directors for his poor results, but the defeat against Goiás in the middle of the stadium Sao Januario It was the straw that broke the camel’s back.

The coach, who was booed on numerous occasions and called a “donkey” by the fans in the final minutes of the game, had to leave the stadium escorted by members of the security team.

After the game, there were incidents inside the stadium, including flares thrown onto the field, as well as in its surroundings.

EXPLODING BOMBS NOT GRAMMED! 😳 Hair second day in a row no #Brasileirão2023, reds were lying on the field… This time in São Januário, after Vasco’s defeat for Goiás! Lamentável para o futebol brasileiro! 😢 pic.twitter.com/J7gFfrdRtX — TNT Sports BR (@TNTSportsBR) June 23, 2023

