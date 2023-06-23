Saturday, June 24, 2023
Wild clashes between Vasco da Gama fans and the police

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 23, 2023
in Sports
0
Wild clashes between Vasco da Gama fans and the police

It happened at the end of the match that they lost 0-1 against Goiás.

He Vasco da Gama fired the coach this Friday Mauricio Barbieri after losing on Thursday night at home 0-1 against goiaswith which he completed six consecutive defeats that sank him to the penultimate place in the Brazilian Championship standings, as announced unanimously by the local media.

Although the set of Rio de Janeiro remains silent -he canceled the press conference that he would have to give after the game and did not announce the departure of the coach or through social networks-, members of the management who did not want to identify themselves confirmed this Friday in statements to journalists.
(Colombia was chosen to host the U-20 Women’s World Cup: Fifa announcement details)
(A fan of Millonarios is murdered a few hours before the final against Nacional in Bogotá)

stunning images

The coach had already been questioned by the fans and by some directors for his poor results, but the defeat against Goiás in the middle of the stadium Sao Januario It was the straw that broke the camel’s back.

The coach, who was booed on numerous occasions and called a “donkey” by the fans in the final minutes of the game, had to leave the stadium escorted by members of the security team.

After the game, there were incidents inside the stadium, including flares thrown onto the field, as well as in its surroundings.
(Bogotá ‘will not pay Millonarios-Nacional’ transmission rights: tension with Win)

