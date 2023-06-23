Wild clashes between Vasco da Gama fans and the police

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Basque.
Basque.
It happened at the end of the match that they lost 0-1 against Goiás.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
He Vasco da Gama fired the coach this Friday Mauricio Barbieri after losing on Thursday night at home 0-1 against goiaswith which he completed six consecutive defeats that sank him to the penultimate place in the Brazilian Championship standings, as announced unanimously by the local media.
Although the set of Rio de Janeiro remains silent -he canceled the press conference that he would have to give after the game and did not announce the departure of the coach or through social networks-, members of the management who did not want to identify themselves confirmed this Friday in statements to journalists.
(Colombia was chosen to host the U-20 Women’s World Cup: Fifa announcement details)
(A fan of Millonarios is murdered a few hours before the final against Nacional in Bogotá)
stunning images
The coach had already been questioned by the fans and by some directors for his poor results, but the defeat against Goiás in the middle of the stadium Sao Januario It was the straw that broke the camel’s back.
The coach, who was booed on numerous occasions and called a “donkey” by the fans in the final minutes of the game, had to leave the stadium escorted by members of the security team.
After the game, there were incidents inside the stadium, including flares thrown onto the field, as well as in its surroundings.
(Bogotá ‘will not pay Millonarios-Nacional’ transmission rights: tension with Win)
EXPLODING BOMBS NOT GRAMMED! 😳 Hair second day in a row no #Brasileirão2023, reds were lying on the field… This time in São Januário, after Vasco’s defeat for Goiás! Lamentável para o futebol brasileiro! 😢 pic.twitter.com/J7gFfrdRtX
— TNT Sports BR (@TNTSportsBR) June 23, 2023
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Wild #clashes #Vasco #Gama #fans #police
Leave a Reply