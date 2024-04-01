under the influenceA motorist fled from the police on the A13 on Sunday evening, while two small children were sitting in the back seat without seat belts. After a kilometers-long chase from Delft to De Kuip in Rotterdam, the driver was arrested – at the threat of an electroshock weapon -: he appeared to be under the influence of cannabis.
Thomas Bosman
Latest update:
21:55
