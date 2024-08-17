Home policy

From: Christian Sturgeon

Press Split

In the Turkish parliament, members of the government and the opposition fought during a debate about an imprisoned human rights lawyer. © Adem Altan/AFP

A debate in the Turkish parliament escalates into a brawl. At the centre of the dispute is the imprisoned opposition MP Can Atalay.

Ankara – Suddenly it happened: In the middle of a heated debate in the Turkish parliament, there was an outbreak of violence. Government and opposition MPs suddenly started hitting each other wildly. According to media reports, the trigger for this confrontation was the treatment of the imprisoned opposition MP Can Atalay, who had been stripped of his mandate.

The controversy flared up when Ahmet Sik of the Workers’ Party (TIP) criticized the government for Atalay’s detention. Sik expressed surprise that Atalay was called a “terrorist,” but added that the country’s biggest “terrorists” are those “sitting here on these benches,” referring to the government majority.

MPs fight in Turkish parliament

A wild argument followed in the Turkish parliament. AKP MP Alpay Özalan started it all: the former football player, who played for 1. FC Köln for a while, slowly approached Sik and knocked him to the ground with one punch. Other parliamentarians then intervened and a wild brawl broke out. For half an hour, absolute chaos reigned in the parliament in Ankara.

According to the broadcaster Habertürk At least two opposition MPs who tried to stop the brawl were slightly injured by blows at eye level. Pictures circulated in the media showed blood on the floor. The parliamentary session was temporarily suspended.

After the break, an opposition motion to consider reinstating Atalay’s mandate was discussed. However, the motion was rejected by the parliament, which is dominated by the AKP and its far-right coalition partner MHP.

Detention of MP triggers brawl in Turkish parliament

Parliament held a special session on the situation of Turkish human rights lawyer Can Atalay. Atalay was sentenced to 18 years in prison in April 2022 for aiding and abetting a coup attempt in connection with the anti-government Gezi protests of 2013. He was elected as a member of parliament in the parliamentary elections in May 2023. The Constitutional Court ordered Atalay’s release, but the Court of Cassation decided not to implement this.

The verdict against Atalay in the so-called Gezi trial is considered politically motivated and judged unlawful by the European Court of Human Rights. The Gezi protests of 2013 were also directed against the then Prime Minister and current President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. (cs/dpa/AFP)