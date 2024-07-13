Home page World

From: Nico Reiter

Press Split

A fight broke out in the vegetable department of a branch of the Austrian supermarket chain Spar. A video reveals the extent of the dispute.

Vienna – While others were trying to do their weekly shopping, an aggressive argument broke out in a Spar branch in Vienna Meidling (Austria). A video shows the argument between several teenagers and young men, which went uncontrollable for several minutes.

“Welcome to Vienna, the new Spar adventure playground, where shopping becomes an adventure, everything Dadada,” describes the author of the Facebook-Post the video with a reference to a well-known advertising jingle. As Shoppers also describe this supermarket product as “criminal.”

A wild brawl broke out in a supermarket branch in Vienna. © Screenshot: Facebook Andreas Navar

Fight in supermarket escalates: Fruit and vegetables thrown as projectiles

When the five-minute recording starts, the argument is already in full swing. A shelf with tea has been knocked over, the packets are scattered on the floor. Two men, one without a T-shirt, are kept apart by other shoppers. But other people join the argument.

One of the men quickly pulls out a kohlrabi as a projectile. Another misuses a melon. The vegetable department is devastated. When other shoppers shout, they too are pelted with fruit and vegetables. A man with a shopping basket is particularly badly hit and is also kicked and beaten. While only food was used as a weapon in this altercation, An attacker in Munich pulled out a knife.

Despite repeated cries from a woman to call the police, the situation continues to escalate until a man in a blue T-shirt intervenes and wrestles one of the brawlers to the ground and drags him away from the others in a headlock.

“Hero in the Blue T-Shirt” steps in and stops the confrontation

The reason for the argument is not shown. “Someone must have pushed their way to the front,” one user suspects. “Where have the police been for so long?” asks one user. “It’s escalating more and more from second to second,” wonders another. “Idiots film but nobody helps the only one who shows civil courage,” criticizes one comment. Viennese politicians are not exempt from scuffles either.

Another regrets having missed the event: “Well, I’m not there, I really wanted to try out my wrestling moves.” But the protagonists of the video also have fans: “I think the guy in blue, the one who wrestles him down, is great!” The “hero in the blue t-shirt” saved the day.

Police must intervene: Men reported on suspicion of assault and property damage

The police arrive just a few minutes after the video ends and are able to calm the situation, reports the Austrian news platform weekend.atTwo customers, aged 36 and 47, suffered injuries and had to be taken to hospital. According to initial police reports, the supermarket employees were uninjured.

The three men were reported on suspicion of assault and property damage. One of them was temporarily taken into custody due to his high alcohol level and aggressive behavior. The cause of the argument remains unclear. (No)