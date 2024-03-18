soccer

Huge brawl at the end of the Turkish championship match between Trabzonspor and Fenerbahce, which ended 3-2 for the guests. While the players of the Istanbul club were celebrating, a fan of the home team invaded the pitch and threatened them. In response, the players beat him. At that point, dozens and dozens of Trabzonspor ultras entered the pitch to avenge the offense. The Fenerbahce players fled to the changing rooms to avoid the lynching.



01:13