The city of Romethe capital of Italy, one of the most important cities in our country, has been overrun by wild boars, who stroll undisturbed on the roads between cars and more. The invasion of these animals identifies a degradation that is increasing especially by touching bins and waste.

Nothing has changed sinceRays Administration to that Gualtieri: wild boars continue to multiply and have become in effect citizens of Rome.

Wild boars on the streets of Rome

The wild boars have invaded the streets of Rome almost all the districts, but according to Chronicles more numerous in the northern area of ​​the capital, Cassia, Flaminia, Boccea.

Wild boars crossing the pedestrian crossing in Rome VIDEO

Among the viral photos and videos circulated on the net there is the one that sees as protagonists a little family of 12 wild boars crossing the pedestrian crossing in route of the Mountains of Creteto reach the lawn of the gardens ofVilla San Pietro hospital.

Wild boars in Rome seeking refreshment in the “big nose”

In other photos, especially in summer, you can see wild boars storming the nose of Rome to drink and cool off from the summer heat. They are now in effect citizens of the capital.

Wild boars in Rome junk chaos

In addition to becoming an attraction, wild boars also create many inconvenience especially to the garbage. Their instincts lead them to rummage through overflowing bins to look for food. Where they pass it is easy to find the rubbish poured all over the roadway, with obvious damage to citizens, motorists and above all to the image of the city. Hungry they climb onto the bins and manage to take out the garbage on the ground with a noticeable degradation from late night until the morning when the Ama service passes for the collection.

Wild boars rummaging through the garbage in Monte Mario

The decay of Rome and its streets is no longer news, clearly visible even in the Center. Not to mention the suburbs that seem disconnected from the city, the impression is always that of living in two Rome, one completely different from the other. At least in this the wild boars are bipartisan and do not spare even those neighborhoods of the so-called “Rome well” (Parioli, Trieste, Flaminio, Salario, Balduina, Monte Mario and Monte Sacro).

Accident in Rome caused by wild boars

Another chapter on wild boars is about safety. The chronicles also tell us about numerous road accidents caused precisely by the presence of these animals on the roadway. One of the most recent occurred via Cassia Nuova, where a Ford Fiesta failed to dodge a herd of wild boars. The animal died while the car brought back huge numbers damage to the bodywork.

Wild boars on the road are a danger to motorists

Other incidents occurred throughout Rome: in via Pietro de Cristofaro, on the viaduct of the Presidents, in Vigne Nuove, on the Portuense, Porta di Roma and on the Pontina. The wild boars may also have caused thefatal accident on via Cilicia December 2021, in the direction of San Giovanni, in which two sisters were involved. On that occasion, the 23-year-old, driving a Peugeot 307, lost control of the car, finishing her race against a tree on the roadside.

Speed ​​cameras in Rome to save wild boars and speed reduced to 30 km / h

At the moment there seems to be no solution to the wild boar phenomenon in Rome and indeed there are those who take it out on motorists. WWF Lazio Coast in fact, it has made a series of proposals including that of lowering the maximum speed limit on the side walls of the Colombo a 30 km / h to 50 km / h in the center lanes.

The WWF proposes the installation of new speed cameras precisely because of the wild boars

According to the environmental association, a Speed ​​Cameras right on Via Cristoforo Colombo, with the aim of allowing motorists to see and dodge any wild boars on the roadway. Aren’t we fruitful? 😀

