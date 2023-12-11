Genoa – New measure for counteract the proliferation of wild boars in inhabited centers. The Liguria Region introduces a heavy fine, from 500 to 2,000 euros, for citizens who are “caught” feeding them. The provision is included in a council amendment to the Stability Law, presented today in commission.

In detail, the measure provides for the introduction of a new ban on “urban foraging” and consequent administrative-pecuniary sanction, modifying the regional law for the protection of homeothermic fauna and for hunting. The ban, in reality, will not only concern wild boars, but all “specimens of wild fauna belonging to the species” considered dangerous for public safety and human health, included in the specific ministerial list of 1996. In addition to wild boars, there they are, for example, also wolves, foxes, deer, fallow deer and porcupines.

But the intention of the council is clear hit especially those who feed the wild boars, encouraging their proliferation through the city streets, especially near the hills, but not only. “The aim of the law is to dissuade harmful behavior which encourages dangerous wildlife to approach inhabited centers and the consequent habit of such animals to close proximity to humans, with a notable increase in risks for public safety (road accidents , attacks) and for human health, domestic animals and pets (spread of zoonoses)”, explains the Region in the explanatory note.

The fine will have a minimum amount of 500 euros, but can reach up to 2,000 euros. The intention of the Region, in any case, seems to be to introduce an effective deterrent, which does not entail the real need to raise sanctions, given that only 5,000 euros of revenue from the proceeds of these fines are foreseen in the budget for the next three years, i.e. no more than ten minimum sanctions per year.