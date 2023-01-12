Boar hunting in the city, hunters say “no thanks”

The government Melons in the budget law has inserted a provision that allows the hunting Of animals wild too in the city. The norm has already become operational and the effects were seen at Genoa, on the streets of the city. This is the story – we read in Repubblica – of one day passed with the regional guards. Three beastsmales, from one quintal each have been reached and killed. They stunned them with a shot at narcotic. And then shot down, as the law requires: they were potentially very dangerous. A strange safari among the houses of Genoawhere the number of “urban” ungulates is among the highest in Italy because there is no agricultural or industrial periphery: from the mountains behind, long tongues of forest they slip between neighborhoodsthey reach almost to sea. Then they go down to the valley: here it’s easier to get food, they were taught by their parents humans.

In mid-morning – continues Repubblica – we start with one intervention request which sounds like a joke, instead. A boar hang around on airport straight overlooking the sea. In all likelihood it is arrived by swimmingventuring down from a torrent of the neighborhood of Pegli — next to the sports facility where the Genoa — and diving from Multedo beach. It is evaluated if interrupt takeoffs and landings: the risk of a serious accident it’s tall. A guard holds an air rifle loaded with a sleeping pill dart. After a couple of minutes the boar falls asleep, a vet checks that he is unconscious. To bring it down they use a captive bolt pistol, those used in slaughterhouses. And then two other specimens, one near a school and the other on the A12 between Rapallo and Recco, with traffic stopped in both directions and an animal killed. The reals hunters but they have other ideas: “Not is this there our passiontoo dangerous shoot between streets of the city“.

