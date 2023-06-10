Home page World

From: Johannes Welte

Split

A herd of wild boar visits the beach of San Fruttuoso near Portofino © Screenshot Youtube/Promocanale

A wild boar with two big and three small piglets roams calmly through one of the most beautiful beaches in Italy and rummages through the luggage of the bathers.

Portofino – The beach of the Benedictine Abbey of San Fruttuoso, three kilometers west of the fashionable seaside resort of Portofino on the Italian Riviera, is a special bathing paradise: in front of the backdrop of the 8th-century monastery with its dome, a small beach invites you to swim. If you want to splash around here, you either have to walk along narrow hiking trails or take a boat. Now a whole wild boar family made themselves comfortable among the bathers. This video is currently making the whole of Italy smile. But it has a very serious background.

The video from Tuesday (June 6), posted by Giovanni Moro on Facebook, is currently going viral in Italy: the animal family can be seen calmly entering the beach surrounded by forest and rocks on the land side and making their way through the bathers paves. Nobody is excited, a young man lies stoically while the wild boar and her piglets almost trudge over his towel.

Italy: wild boars by the sea – bathers on the Riviera beach stay completely cool

Other bathers pull out their cell phones and film the unusual scenery. The wild boars sniff bathing luggage in search of something to eat. But the animals find nothing and finally return after a good two minutes through the arcades of the 1200-year-old abbey back into the forest.

San Fruttuoso near Portofino © Wikipedia – Pjt56

This time the encounter between man and animal went well, but in almost all of Italy there are problems due to the ever-expanding wild boar population. The Italian wild boars, which were only half the size, were displaced by Central and Eastern European wild boars released by hunters. Conflicts arise.

Woman attacked and injured by wild boar in Genoa

A day before the wild boar family’s beach break, in nearby Genoa in downtown Palermo, a wild boar attacked a 58-year-old woman who was walking her dog, requiring hospital treatment for a large cut. There was a similar incident in Rome seven months ago (see video).

In 2019, a 77-year-old was killed in Sicily trying to protect his dog from a wild boar. The bristly animals seem to have become a bigger problem in Italy than wolves and bears, which have made headlines in recent weeks. The wild boars invade the cities and have lost their fear of humans. In Rome, they rummage through the rubbish that often lies on the streets in plastic bags.

Wild boars have become a problem throughout Italy

Last year alone, wild boars were blamed for accidents that resulted in 13 deaths and 261 serious injuries. At the end of last year, the government under Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni allowed the hunt for them in the cities, otherwise the closed season was lifted, and battue hunts were also allowed.

The farmers’ association Coldiretti speaks of an “invasion” of wild boar and welcomed the hunting reform, saying it was urgently needed “because Italy is being attacked by 2.3 million wild boar in the cities and in the countryside”. According to Coldiretti President Ettore Prandini, the situation in the cities and in the countryside has become unacceptable. The economic damage to agricultural production is great.