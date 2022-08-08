A group of wild boars was spotted running freely inside the Maggiolina park, on the police station side, to the amazement of residents and passers-by. The animals then moved to the bike path of Viale Italia

La Spezia – This morning the images depicting a family of wild boars in the area of Maggiolina park in La Spezia. The animals were first spotted inside the park, probably attracted by the greenery in search of food, as they ran freely among the Maggiolina hills, on the police station side. And then they moved along the cycle path of viale Italiasparking the concern of the police, who intervened to prevent wild boars from invading the busy roadway of Viale Italia.

So much was the amazement of passers-by and residents, some of whom frightened by the unwanted presence of the little family. “It had never happened to see wild boars inside the park – comments a resident of the area – they almost looked like dogs running around in the green, then looking closer we noticed that they were wild boars, which a little alerted us, especially because there are many children in the park, even in the morning, without then count that these areas are heavily trafficked and therefore traffic problems can arise ”.