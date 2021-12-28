Wild animals Up to eight wolves can be hunted during the winter

Last year, 3,434 reindeer killed by wolverines were recorded in Finland.

This Up to eight wolves can be hunted during the winter, says the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry. The aim is to protect the reindeer industry, to which the Ahmats cause significant damage. Last year, 3,434 reindeer killed by wolverines were recorded in Finland.

The quota sets an upper limit on the number of exemptions granted by the Finnish Game Center in the hunting year 2021–2022. The wolverine hunt is scheduled to take place before February, when the wolverine breeding season begins.

Ministerial it is estimated that hunting eight wolverines does not reduce the conservation status of the wolverine or slow down the growth of the stock. The wolverine quota is the same as last year, when four wolves were finally hunted, and an additional three wolves died in traffic.

According to the Natural Resources Centre’s estimates, there were 390–400 wolverines in Finland in February, and the Finnish wolverine population has grown about ten times what it was in the early 1990s.