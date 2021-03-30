The video showed a zoo with wild animals, which is located on the site of a Russian who organized a shooting in the elite village of Novye Veshki in Mytishchi. Frames publishes Telegram-channel of the Baza edition.

The footage shows cages with a tiger, bear and crocodiles.

Earlier it was reported that a criminal case was opened against the gunman about the encroachment on the life of the FSB and the Ministry of Internal Affairs. It is noted that they came to a 60-year-old man to check him for involvement in illegal arms trafficking. As a result, the suspect opened fire from a machine gun and threw two grenades out of the window as soon as the police were at the site.