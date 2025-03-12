Javier Barón camera and graphic reporter Sergio Boj, both from Canal Sur, were brutally attacked in CártamaMalaga, while making a live connection for the informatives of the chain.

According to local media, professionals They were recording the flood of the Guadalhorce River on the iron bridge When a man pounced on them.

“Call the police!”the editor shouted to his partner, both trying dodge the attack of the spontaneous. In the end, the Civil Guard had to intervene, according to the information released by the Malaga Press Association.

The reasons for the attack are unknown, but the Professional College of Journalists of Andalusia has condemned the event: “We condemn the aggression suffered by reporter Javier Barón and the Chamber Sergio Boj, both from Canal Sur, who have been attacked while they were recording the flood of the Guadalhorce River from the Pedestrian Iron Bridge in Cártama. Freedom of the press”.