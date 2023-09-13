The year is 911. On the banks of the Epte River, King Charles the Simple faces an army of fierce Danish pirates. There Karel must make a choice that sets the tone for the rest of the Middle Ages. Will he fight or negotiate?

Today you will hear the first episode of Hairless Apes Wild Ages, in which Hendrik Spiering takes you through the Middle Ages. A new episode appears every Wednesday. The second episode you can now listen via the NRC Audio app. More information: nrc.nl/wildeeeuwen

