‘The Boys’, the successful superhero series developed by Eric Kripke and based on the comic of the same name by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, released the trailer for its season 4. In the trailer for this new installment we could see that the conflict between the followers of starlight and homelander It is very close to reaching its peak. It is known that this fourth part of the saga will be located chronologically after the events in ‘Gene V’its spin-off.

On the other hand, in said audiovisual material we were also able to appreciate the entry of new characters into the story, who, apparently, will play important roles in its development. In the following note we will tell you all the details about the premiere of the new season, which promises to be more violent and bloody than ever.

Watch HERE the trailer for ‘The Boys’, season 4

When is ‘The Boys 4’ released?

season 4 of ‘The Boys’a series that began airing in July 2019, will premiere during 2024 on the platform Prime Video. For now, the exact date of its release is unknown, so we must be attentive to the fiction’s social networks for any confirmation in this regard.

This delay is due, in part, to the strike of Hollywood screenwriters and actors, which lasted nearly five months. It should be noted that filming for the fourth season of the series ended in the first half of April 2023.

But, in addition to its release day, the chapters that will make up the installment are also unknown, although it is expected that the previous seasons will be repeated, which consisted of eight episodes each.

Homelander will return bloodier in the fourth season of ‘The Boys’. Photo: Prime Video

Despite this, the names of the first four episodes were leaked, which have yet to be confirmed, but which could give an idea of ​​what the series will be about in this new season:

Chapter 1: Department of dirty tricks

Department of dirty tricks Episode 2: Life among the septic tanks

Life among the septic tanks Chapter 3: We’ll keep the red flag flying here

We’ll keep the red flag flying here Chapter 4: Wisdom of the ages

What is the fourth season of ‘The Boys’ about?

“In season four, the world is on the brink. Victoria Neuman is closer than ever to the Oval Office and under the muscular thumb of Homelander, who is consolidating her power. Butcher, just a few months old, has lost Becca’s son, as well as his job as leader of The Boys. The rest of the team is fed up with his lies. With so much at stake, they will have to find a way to work together and save the world before it’s too late,” says the official synopsis for season 4 of ‘The Boys’.

What is the cast of ‘The Boys’, season 4?

The fourth season of ‘The Boys’ It will have the same characters from its previous installments, with the novelty that new actors will enter the plot. For example, Jeffrey Dean Morganwhose role he will play has not yet been confirmed, as well as Simon Peggwho will play Hugh Campbell Sr. Other actors joining the series include Rosemarie DeWitt, Rob Benedict and Elliot Knight.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan ('The Walking Dead') will be present in season 4 of 'The Boys'. Photo: Prime Video

These actors will complete the cast of ‘The Boys 4’: