In the AD Play docuseries Shula by city and country, program maker Shula Tas investigates the 'cultural divide'. She traveled the country to try to understand how it is possible that from her Amsterdam suburban bubble she looks at social issues so differently than her fellow countrymen. Can we understand each other a little better? Or will we remain hopelessly divided? In this last episode she meets Wilco Boender, from Stolwijk (South Holland). In this article she reflects on this encounter.



Jul 12 2023

Sociologists disagree on whether there is a divide between urban and rural areas. This is because the differences within cities and rural municipalities are greater than between municipalities. In addition, it is not exactly easy to define what falls under ‘city’ and what falls under ‘rural’. Yet we all know what we are talking about when we talk about that gap. It is a largely geographically constructed dividing line between progressive and conservative, between education levels and economic differences. More concretely: it is the line between oat milk and coffee cream, between the electric (cargo) bicycle and the tractor. See also Trump may be sued for invasion of Capitol supporters

Wilco and I are, at least on an ideological level, the embodiment of that cultural divide in the Netherlands. Take Black Pete, for example. He thinks it should stay, and that people who are against it shouldn’t complain like that. I think Zwarte Piet is a racist caricature that I no longer want to pass on to my children – even though I saw no harm in it myself as a child.

Or take the rainbow flag. For him, that flag means an attack on his freedom of religion. For me, that flag symbolizes social progress. For him, the developments in the field of abortion in America are a good start. For me they are the beginning of a nightmare.

And instead of trying to convince each other of our own right, we tried to understand each other. Because apart from the fact that talking to each other does not yield anything, it is also just boring, in the current social debate. It is refreshing to say the least, to let each other finish, to listen with respect and to look for common ground. You have to judge for yourself whether you succeeded. See also In São Paulo, Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro and Lula da Silva mobilized thousands of people - France 24

So, during my visit to Stolwijk, the conversation was paramount. And while Wilco and I agree on almost nothing, there is something we share. Namely the fear that the other will get the say in this country. And that, strangely enough, creates a strange sense of connection.

