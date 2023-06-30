In almost all his previous Grand Tours, Wilco Kelderman was all about his own ranking. On Saturday, the cyclist who grew up in Barneveld will start the Tour de France with a completely different perspective. Like six of his teammates, he only has one assignment at Jumbo-Visma: to have leader Jonas Vingegaard finish in the yellow jersey in Paris again in more than three weeks.

“It takes some pressure off,” he says in a video interview from hotel Occidental in Bilbao, where he will start his fifth Tour on Saturday. “When it comes to your ranking, you are constantly focused on it. You have to do it for the team.” Kelderman sometimes had a hard time with that pressure, especially in the Tour. In the lee at Bora-hansgrohe, he still drove to a handsome fifth place in 2021, but previous participations in France were not a great pleasure.

Kelderman, third in the 2020 Giro d’Italia, also thought it was no problem that after his return to Jumbo-Visma last winter he was already told that there was no place for him in the Tour team. Logical, he thought. The team with which Vingegaard won his first Tour last year was rock solid. Only newcomer Dylan van Baarle would take the place of Primoz Roglic, who was going to focus on the Giro. A role as the main helper of the Slovene in Italy had been conceived for Kelderman. See also The economist predicted the growth of the dollar due to anti-Russian sanctions

It all turned out differently: Kelderman missed the Giro due to a fall in Tirreno-Adriatico and heard at the beginning of June that he was the first reserve to replace Steven Kruijswijk, who had fallen heavily in the Critérium du Dauphiné, in the Tour.





And there he is, one of Vingegaard’s helpers with whom he has not yet ridden a race. ,,That is a pity, but of course we know each other from the training camps.” Kelderman (32) saw a rider who exudes self-confidence, who is ready to win the Tour again. ,,A year does not always go as you think in advance, but I know what my assignment is. Nothing is left to chance with this team, that is our strength. Just as the unit also plays a role. You spend a lot of time together and success naturally also creates a bond.” See also Father of Novak Djokovic avoids Australian Open after riot with Russia flag

Kelderman looks relaxed without the pressure of the leader. “But of course there is pressure: we want to win the Tour with Jonas.”

