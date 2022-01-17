Wilco Kelderman starts as one of the leaders of cycling team Bora-hansgrohe in the Giro d’Italia. Team boss Rolf Aldag confirmed this at the team presentation in Mallorca. Remarkably, Kelderman shares the leadership with Jai Hindley, the Australian who was still his teammate at Sunweb in 2020.











Both then competed for the overall victory in the Tour of Italy, but the win went to the Briton Tao Geoghegan Hart of Ineos. Kelderman felt insufficiently supported by the team in that round. It was already clear at the time that he would leave Team Sunweb (now DSM).

In his first year with Bora, Kelderman finished fifth in the Tour de France last summer. Yet the team sees more of a role for him in Italy, where the German Emanuel Buchmann is also a co-leader. Buchmann was fourth in the Tour in 2019, but decided to opt for the Giro based on the small number of time trial kilometers in the Italian stage race. The German team is aiming for the Russian Aleksandr Vlasov in the Tour for the classification and believes in the chances of stage victories for the German Maximilian Schachmann.

,,The Giro is our first big goal. There we go completely for the classification and we don’t take a sprinter with us,” said Aldag. With Hindley (second in 2020) and Kelderman (third), the team has two riders who were already on the podium in the Giro in May. Buchmann had already come to the Giro last year with classification ambitions, but he had to give up there as number six in the classification after a fall in the fifteenth stage. This year he hopes for better luck in the round that starts on May 6 in Budapest, Hungary and ends with an individual time trial in Verona on May 29.