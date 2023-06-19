Wilbert van der Stappen, 74, died last week during a hiking trip in Spain. The born Dutchman walked the famous pilgrimage route from France to Santiago de Compostela. At a distance of more than 100 kilometers from the final goal, things went wrong. His daughter will return to the place of his death next week to complete the last kilometers.

It is not yet clear what exactly happened to him. Wilbert walked the tour with his daughter, but when she fell ill, she had to leave him for a short time. Wilbert decided to continue alone. Last Monday, June 5, on the eleventh day of his journey, things ended badly. “I suddenly got a call from the American embassy that he had died during the trip,” says his daughter Mjika Conine to ABC4.

Van der Stappen grew up in Tilburg, until he emigrated with his family to the American state of Utah in 1957. He died during his beloved occupation. "He loved adventures, especially travelling," his family writes in his memorial. His hobbies included skiing, hunting, fishing and just about anything outdoors. "He explored the world wherever he could. Since his retirement he could often be found riding his Harley and traveling across the US with his friends.'

A few years ago we watched the movie ‘The Way’ and he was intrigued by it Daughter Mjika Conine

It was therefore a dream of his to walk to the cathedral in Santiago de Compostella, says his daughter. “We watched the movie a few years ago The Way and he was intrigued by that.” That film follows a father who carries his son to the cathedral. “We then opted for the ‘French Trail’ of 500 miles (converted more than 800 kilometers ed.).”

Finish tour

Despite the sadness, Mjika does not want to let it go. As a final honor, she will complete the journey with other family members, she said yesterday at his memorial with friends and family in Utah. She and the next of kin are going to collect her father's remains in Spain. His ashes will then be scattered along the route.

On Wednesday she will fly to Spain with the other family members to complete the well-known walking tour. “We looked at each other and decided that we have to finish the journey,” she says. “It is a great honor for me to take his ashes and complete his adventure.”

At the end of May, a Dutchman also died on the route of the Camino. That happened on May 22 of this year in Sarria, also about 100 kilometers before the final destination. The deceased was staying in a tourist accommodation in the urban area of ​​the region. Sarria is located in the Spanish province of Lugo in the Galicia region.

