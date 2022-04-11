The world of in-ear headphones is huge, with products suitable for any type of budget, and today I have them in my hands new Wiko Buds Immersionof the mid-range / entry level earphonesbut who manage, at least as regards the app, to deal with more famous products, but let’s go a little with order.

As I said, the TWS earphones market is one of the hottest and most saturated markets of the momentthis is because it is now difficult to be able to propose something absolutely innovative and that can have a quality / price ratio up to the expectations of the end customer, especially considering the fact that some models – clearly counterfeit – offer a decent result in the face of a really low price, which, for the less abject or passionate, is all dripping fat, therefore why spend more?

The answer is obviously simple, and I tell you this as I am a fan of this sector going to criticize even the smallest burr, big brands in the first place. Over the years I have had the opportunity to review various models and, in case you were lost and did not know what to bet on, I understand you very well, however you have to consider several aspects, first of all how you are going to use the earphones, to just listening to music? For business calls? For playing?

Then you will also have to consider where you are going to use them, if on the means, if by car, if at home, this is because you may or may not need some features such as ANC or ENC (Active Noise Cancellation).

The Wiko Buds Immersion could very well be for you when you have to choose some in-ear headphones that have good microphones, and an average music reproduction, however they could earn some other points thanks to the dedicated app which, in my opinion , it has nothing to envy to those proposed, for example, by Anker or Jabra, however if you have already tried the ANC, you may be a bit disappointed, but let’s see these Wiko Buds Immersion in detail.

Package content and design of the Wiko Buds Immersion

As you can see in the image above, the packaging that encloses the earphones is quite simple even if, in my opinion, having used an ecological packaging, and having limited the use of plastic to a minimum (this will be present only to wrap the spare rubber pads), shows that Wiko has thought about the environment, and in my opinion it is something that must be recognized.

As I said, inside the package you will find:

the earphones inside the charging base I suppose this choice was due to the limited space;

I suppose this choice was due to the limited space; 2 sets of spare rubber pads which cover a part of the conformations of the ears, even if in my opinion additional measures could have been put in place;

which cover a part of the conformations of the ears, even if in my opinion additional measures could have been put in place; a Type-C charging cable and the instruction manual.

Having said that now I’m going to talk to you in detail about the design and the initial configuration, the sound quality and the technical specifications, the battery and finally the price.

Specifications and testing of the Wiko Buds Immersion

The first thing I’d like to talk about is there charging case of the Wiko Buds Immersion, this is because I think it is one of the lacking points of this product, and why it is also quite simple to understand since it is impossible to have them standing as in the photo on the cover of this review.

Among other things, I found it quite difficult and inconvenient to open the top flap with one hand, but I must say that the earphones inside are well “anchored” – they are magnetic – and the build quality is still goodtransmits solidity and I must say that they did not bend in the two falls to which I subjected them (from the bedside table and then from the table).

As for the rest of the case, on the bottom you will find the USB type C socketwhile on the front you will find an LED that will indicate the status of case chargemoreover the presence of the USB-C port with fast charging I was pleasantly surprised, this is because even today, even if more rarely, there are some manufacturers who continue to use micro USB sockets, a technology that, if already antiquated in 2020-2021, is now truly prehistoric.

Instead, I found it quite sad lack of support for Qi-Certified wireless chargingwhich considering the list price at which they are offered, should be almost mandatory, or in any case it would be a feature that would stand out on competitors and push to purchase.

As for installation and use, the Wiko Buds Immersion are very simple to configure, you just need to hold down the button next to the charging socket until you see the status LED flash; at that point you just need to go to your device (PC, laptop, smartphone, etc ..), go to the bluetooth devices and do the pairing. You won’t need the app to use them, but I highly recommend it as it will allow you to set each gesture / touch to have a better experience.

The Wiko Buds Immersion app is not very complete, in fact it will lack the possibility of using an equalizer and / or changing the frequency of the low-high-mediums, however you can select whether or not to activate the ENC, which although as I already have you said it is not who knows what, however a minimum it does; as far as compatibility is concerned, I had no problems connecting them to my Samsung Galaxy, nor with my Mac (I have not tried on the iPhone), however I want to clarify that it is not possible to connect more than one device to the same timein the sense that it will not be possible to switch from one device to another.

One thing that I really found instead uncomfortable They were the commandscommands that I have come to hate in certain situations. The controls are touch, and from my point of view it would have been better to have them physical, as every time I used them during a run, out of 10 attempts, the earphones will have recognized the command 3-4 times at most.

Also excellent are the earphones that have a comfortable shape and that in no way bothered me, it must have been the slightly curved shape inside or in general the way they are made, the fact is that I found them really comfortable; let’s hope introducing a “Tip Fit Test” would have been the icing on the cake to help understand which rubber is the one suitable for our ear, but considering that the choice is between only 3 sizes I will make a reason.

Since the Wiko Buds Immersions are earphones and literally the only thing the earphones do is play sounds, or make calls, you will probably want these to be good, or at least decent, so you have to consider the number of microphoneswhich in this model are only 2, but I assure you that their work in normal situations (running, walking) they do; if, on the other hand, you are on the subway, on a crowded bus, or even worse in traffic (maybe you use them to ride a motorbike), the situation becomes complicated, and not just a little.

Finally, we come to the real Achilles heel of the Wiko Buds Immersion, which is what prevented him from entering the altar of best-buy or must-haves, and paradoxically it is the audio department. Although it is decent for its range, by the time you don’t have something playing, you will hear an annoying buzz, a buzz that is not even minimal, on the contrary, it is something really disturbing and annoying, while during playback it can happen to hear some distortions, especially at the highs.

Probably the lack of calibration could have affected the sound of the Wiko Buds Immersion, maybe have the possibility of being able to set all the parameters based on the individual songs could have changed all that, but not being there I can only guess.

Although the Wiko Buds Immersions have several problems when playing, I must say that the maximum listening level is high, and it does not get worsethis would therefore confirm what I hypothesized or that it is simply due to a calibration problem and not the low quality of the driversbut I repeat, having no way of verifying this (I tried with the Samsung equalizer but I did not have good results), I do not want to lean towards one option rather than another, of what is certain is that at the moment it does not work.

Another function of the Wiko Buds Immersion that I did not appreciate, or rather, that could have been done better, is the external noise cancellationthis is because in addition to using a different system than the ANC (in my opinion superior), it did not manage to cover the noise of the subway, obviously I did not expect top-of-the-range performance, but again, the list price is like a business card.

As a standard for the ANC comparison I used mine Jabra Elite 75t and of Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Proand although I said I was not satisfied, in the quality / price ratio (only considering the ANC / ENC) I believe the Wiko Buds Immersion superior to the Soundcorethe latter in fact from this point of view did not offer what I would have expected.

Battery capacity : 45 mAh earphones; Charging base 500 mAh.

: 45 mAh earphones; Charging base 500 mAh. Playback time : Earphones Max 5 hours; charging base up to 20 hours.

: Earphones Max 5 hours; charging base up to 20 hours. Charging time: short, additional 15 hours with 3 quick recharges.

It is said that the Wiko Buds Immersions last max 5 hours, and I can say that, although the final result is always linked to personal use and is not objective, their autonomy has impressed me incredibly, in fact over two weeks of use, not very intense but however challenging considering that I had to review them, I easily reached the declared 5 hours of autonomy, even a little bit more, in my opinion a very positive result.

After all, the Wiko Buds Immersion are a product suitable for the user who has who knows what expectations, or rather, the user who wants a working product, which maybe has a story behind it (Wiko is not at all a brand that has just been released. ) and that does his own, however the price does not perfectly match these requests, or rather, it varies a lot, perhaps too much, depending on the platform where you buy it.

Availability and price Wiko Buds Immersion

The Wiko Buds Immersions are available on the official company website at the price of € 49.99a price that makes these earphones much more interesting, moreover there is the possibility of further lowering it by entering the code during the purchase phase CREWPLAY15 available exclusively for iCrewPlay readers.

Obviously there is a 24-month warranty (2 years), it’s a pity not to have more color options, in fact there will be a single white variant available, and considering the list price, at least one black version would certainly have been well received.

If you are attracted to science or technology, or you always want to see similar products from Wiko, or the competition, keep following us, so you don’t miss the latest news and news from all over the world!