Wikipedia it doesn’t need too many introductions, it is the online encyclopedia par excellence that you will certainly have religiously consulted over and over again in the course of your life both for study or work and to satisfy simple curiosities. Today we are here because after years and years of activity, the well-known portal has decided to renew itself updating your interface!

Wikipedia has a “new” interface

We all know Wikipedia and perhaps you too have noticed that the site has never undergone any substantial changes over the years. Indeed, no change in general! In fact, it will be about a decade since the appearance of our trusted encyclopedia has remained unchanged, and now we are finally faced with a small interface update.

The update is being released now for all versions of each language, on the occasion of the birthday just turned (January 15th). This is an updated interface to make the site more accessible and easier to use, a more efficient search and other miscellaneous innovations. More specifically here’s what changes:

An improved search experience with images and descriptions that make it easier to find items, leading to a 30% increase in user searches based on testing.

Better positioned language switching tools that enable multilingual readers and editors to find their preferred language faster and switch between languages.

An updated sticky header with commonly used links like Search, Page Name, and Scrollable Sections.

A table of contents that provides context about the article.

To get this new result were involved over 30 groups of volunteers from all over the world. Of course, this is not a drastic change but we certainly appreciate the work done and we hope that these changes can make Wikipedia a more modern and even more accessible page!

