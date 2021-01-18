On January 15, 2001, businessman Jimmy Wales and philosopher Larry Sanger, both Americans, created Wikipedia, a free encyclopedia, written and edited by volunteers and published on the internet, which was born to add knowledge and with the conviction that this is the property of all the people of the world.

The idea was a challenge but, 20 years later, Wikipedia is still active and with 55 million articles that can be accessed in more than 300 languages ​​for free and without ads.

It is “the largest collaborative collection of free knowledge in the history of mankind” and its content is currently provided and edited by a community of more than 280,000 volunteers each month, the Wikimedia Foundation, a non-profit organization, points out on its website. profit that directs among others the operations of Wikipedia.

“Wikipedia became, from a seemingly impossible idea, a testament to humanity in full expansion, a place where we can collaborate, share and learn a little about everything,” says Katherine Maher, executive director of the Wikimedia Foundation, who highlights the initiative’s commitment to the integrity and value of information, so necessary – he says – at this time.

The anniversary commemorates two decades of global effort to support free knowledge, open collaboration and trust on the Internet, and in times when the misinformation and polarization “They challenge our trust in information and institutions, Wikipedia is more relevant than ever,” says the Foundation.

The encyclopedia is edited 350 times per minute and read more than 8,000 times per second; close to 89% of the writing on this platform is in languages ​​other than English.

Wikipedia turned 20 years old. Photo: capture.

In many cases, the most viewed and edited articles reflect important events that occurred in a given year; for example, in 2020 the Covid-19 pandemic appears in the “top” -Wikipedia has been collaborating with the World Health Organization since last October.

“The Wikipedia model was always based on the conviction that knowledge belongs to all humans,” says one of its founders, Jimmy Wales: an article in this global encyclopedia is the same no matter who you are or where you are, “And if it contains something that is not correct, you can make changes.”

According to the Foundation, most of the “vandalism”, those edits that do not meet Wikipedia’s standards of reliability and neutrality, manage to resolve it within 5 minutes of having occurred.

Wikipedia is sustained thanks to the almost 7 million donors, with an average donation of $ 15.

To celebrate this anniversary, the Wikimedia Foundation held a virtual event on Friday to highlight the contributions of the “Wikipedian” volunteer communities.

The appointment started a celebration that it will last a whole year, and that it will be titled “20 Human Years”, as a gesture to the people who make Wikipedia possible, including regular contributors, donors and readers, they explain on the Foundation’s website.