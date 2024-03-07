Wikipedia | The number of articles about women in Finnish Wikipedia has grown rapidly

A new Finnish project aims to increase common sense and research-based Wikipedia information in order to correct the gender bias.

Finnish the encyclopedia Wikipedia's number of articles about women has increased by 54 percent in six years, while the number of articles about men has increased by 27 percent in the same period.

This is evident from the publication on Wednesday of the Marginal markings project funded by Kone Foundation from the bulletin. The two-year project, which started in January, aims to increase common-sense and research-based Wikipedia information in order to correct the gender bias.

About 80–90 percent of Wikipedia's editors are men, and almost 80 percent of the site's personal articles focus on men. Topics typically of interest to men are also better covered.

About women the significant increase in the number of articles that tell the story has not happened by chance, but the Finnish language Wikipedia and Wikimedia Suomi ry have been working for a long time to correct the gender bias observed in Wikipedia.

Finnish-language Wikipedia and Wikimedia Suomi ry have, for example, organized an annual month-long editing competition called Red Link Women, within the framework of which 5,300 new articles have been created and thousands of articles edited.

The competition was organized for the first time in 2018, when the share of articles about women was 18 percent. By Tuesday of this week, the same reading was 21 percent.

In six years, the number of personal articles on Wikipedia has increased by 32 percent.

In the year 2014 The worldwide Wikipedia editing event series Art+Feminism, or art+feminism, which started in January, arrived in Finland. The purpose of the project is to give women artists more visibility on Wikipedia.

In the Marginal Markings project, which is part of the Art+Feminism project, researchers make content for Wikipedia and organize workshops for researchers, artists, computer scientists and students, where participants are introduced to breaking down gender bias.

The theme of the weekly editing contest on Wikipedia is women, gender minorities and equality this week.