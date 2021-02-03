Wikipedia has published a Universal code of conduct with the aim of stopping “abuse, misinformation and manipulation” in the largest online encyclopedia. The page recently celebrated its 20th anniversary. The Universal code of conduct It has been launched by the Wikimedia Foundation, the non-profit organization that administers Wikipedia, with which it expands on existing policies and creates community standards to protect the encyclopedia from those who damage or distort its content. “Although previously there were rules applied by volunteers that governed individual Wikimedia projects, there were no universal rules that governed all projects,” the organization states in its statement.

More than 1,500 volunteers from 19 different Wikipedia projects representing five continents and 30 languages ​​have participated in the creation of this document. In addition to its global and inclusive development process, “the new code is transparent,” says the company. “Unlike other longer and more opaque community standards in the tech industry, the new code is 1,600 words long, where the Foundation and the community clearly define harassment and unacceptable behavior.”

The most distinctive standards of the code are as follows:

Clearly define acceptable behavior Define harassment inside and outside projects for all Wikipedia participants Prevent the abuse of power and influence to intimidate others Combat the deliberate introduction of false or inaccurate content Provide a consistent application process and shared responsibility between the Foundation and volunteer communities

“Our new universal code of conduct,” says the organization, “creates binding standards to elevate conduct on Wikimedia projects, and empower our communities to tackle harassment and negative behavior throughout the movement. Through this effort, we can create a more welcoming and inclusive environment for collaborators and readers, and a more representative source of knowledge for the world ”.

