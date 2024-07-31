Wikipediathe world’s largest and most consulted online encyclopedia, has finally introduced the dark mode. This long-requested feature lets you switch from the classic white interface to a darker one, ideal for nighttime reading and reducing eye strain.

Although “dark mode” has become a standard in many operating systems and applications, Wikipedia has been a tough sell until now. Its implementation has proven more complex than expected, due to the site’s structure and the many stylistic customizations made by users.

To enable dark mode on Wikipedia, just look for the sidebar on the right of the page (or the glasses icon in the top right if the sidebar is not visible) and select the “Color (beta)” option. On mobile, just open the settings menu and choose dark mode. Since it is a beta feature, it may not work properly. It is also only available in some languages, such as English and French; Italian is not yet supported.

Wikipedia’s dark mode menu

The introduction of dark mode is the result of a long work by the Wikipedia community, which discussed and tested different solutions to make the online encyclopedia more accessible and comfortable for all users.

Wikipedia’s dark mode is a great addition that improves the reading experience and makes the online encyclopedia even more versatile and suitable for different needs. If you usually browse Wikipedia at night or in dimly lit environments, dark mode is definitely a feature worth trying. Not only will it make reading more pleasant, but it will also help reduce eye strain.

