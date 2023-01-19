The Wikimedia Foundation, which manages Wikipedia, announced this Wednesday (18) that it has made the first, and subtle, change to the site in 10 years.

The free encyclopedia completed 22 years on January 15th and, to celebrate, it made a change in its layout prioritizing usability and user experience, regardless of whether he is more or less familiar with the internet. The last change took place in 2011.

“The changes make it easier for people to find and learn more about the work of our amazing volunteers. These features were created with feedback from readers and volunteers around the world, with the aim of meeting the needs of our increasingly diverse audience while maintaining the simple, straightforward feel that millions of people have come to rely on over the last 22 years.” , explained Selena Deckelmann, director of products and technology at the Wikimedia Foundation, in a note.

The site’s desktop update introduces a variety of new features, including an improved search experience that utilizes images and descriptions that make it easier to find articles on the site, leading to a 30% increase in user searches; more focus on language switching tools, which allow readers and editors to more quickly find their preferred language from over 300; an updated sticky header with commonly used links like search, page name, and sections that move with logged in users as they scroll; and a table of contents that provides context about the article and the ability to navigate during the reading experience.

The update is rolling out this Wednesday to the English Wikipedia and is now available in 94% of the encyclopedia’s 318 active versions for all desktop users.