Wikipedia has made an important decision regarding CNETlowering the judgment on reliability due to the use of generative artificial intelligence in writing articles. CNET is a very popular website that has been covering technology for more than thirty years, but recently it has been the subject of fierce criticism for the many errors contained in the articles written by artificial intelligences and signed “CNET Money Staff”.
Wikipedia's decision came following a long internal discussion within the famous company shared encyclopedia and states that the articles published by CNET are no longer reliable since the use of AI for their writing began, i.e. from November 2022. Therefore the decision was made to remove them from the sources.
Not only that, because last year an investigation highlighted how many of the articles published by CNET were real plagiarisms, as well as full of enormous errors. Hence the discussion that arose on Wikipedia, which offers a page listing what are considered reliable sources, which led to the downgrading of CNET.
A deteriorating situation
In October 2020, CNET was acquired by Red Ventures. After that date, many began to notice the decline in quality of his articles, until the problems listed above emerged. The massive use of AI for articles, the dismissal of many long-time editors and the lack of transparency in this regard are all factors that have made the situation enormously worse. Other times when CNET bought Ziff-Davis to improve its offering.
