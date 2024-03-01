Wikipedia has made an important decision regarding CNETlowering the judgment on reliability due to the use of generative artificial intelligence in writing articles. CNET is a very popular website that has been covering technology for more than thirty years, but recently it has been the subject of fierce criticism for the many errors contained in the articles written by artificial intelligences and signed “CNET Money Staff”.

Wikipedia's decision came following a long internal discussion within the famous company shared encyclopedia and states that the articles published by CNET are no longer reliable since the use of AI for their writing began, i.e. from November 2022. Therefore the decision was made to remove them from the sources.

Not only that, because last year an investigation highlighted how many of the articles published by CNET were real plagiarisms, as well as full of enormous errors. Hence the discussion that arose on Wikipedia, which offers a page listing what are considered reliable sources, which led to the downgrading of CNET.