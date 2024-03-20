The US Justice Department is considering whether Julian Assange could plead guilty to mishandling classified information, opening up a deal that could lead to his release from a British prison where he is awaiting extradition. This is reported by Wall Street Journal in one of its exclusives. The controversial founder of WikiLeaks is fighting a long legal battle with the British government to avoid being extradited to the United States and face trial for publishing thousands of US military and diplomatic documents since 2010. A UK court he is currently evaluating a final appeal from his lawyers. Indicted by US judges in 2019, he was arrested in the United Kingdom and is in prison in London.