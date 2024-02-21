Wikileaks | Julian Assange's extradition to the United States is discussed in court, Assange himself is not present

The legal process in Britain may soon be over, but Assange can still appeal to the European Court of Human Rights.

Litigation Wikileaks founder Julian Assange about a possible extradition from Britain to the United States has been ongoing on Tuesday and Wednesday in London. On Wednesday, US federal lawyers argued to the British Supreme Court why Assange's appeal against extradition should no longer be reconsidered.

If the Supreme Court no longer grants Assange permission to appeal, his legal recourse in Britain has been exhausted and there is no longer any right to appeal. Assange has lost several lawsuits over the topic in recent years.

Assange himself has not been present in court this week and he has not watched the hearing via video link. According to his lawyers, Assange, 52, is too ill to take part in the trial.

On Tuesday, Assange's lawyers argued to two Supreme Court judges that legal errors had been made in previous court decisions and that the US accusations against Assange are political. According to the lawyers, Assange has been prosecuted for ordinary journalistic activity: obtaining and publishing secret information.

According to the lawyers, the tens of years in prison that may await Assange in the United States is disproportionate to the charges.

United States has wanted the Australian Assange to be brought to justice since Wikileaks published thousands of secret documents and information about the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan in 2010.

US lawyers said on Wednesday that Assange's actions were unprecedented and could not be compared to the media's actions.

“He indiscriminately and knowingly published to the whole world the names of persons who served as sources of information for the United States,” said the lawyer Clair Dobbin according to news agency AFP.

“These facts make him a special case, not his political opinions.”

According to US lawyers, claims by Assange's legal team that he was prosecuted for normal journalistic activity have already been overturned in previous court decisions in Britain.

Open it is not yet known when the supreme court will issue its decision. It is not expected immediately after this week's sessions.

Even if the court decision is against Assange, his wife Stella Assange has said that they intend to appeal to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR).

According to Stella Assange, her husband's health has deteriorated both physically and mentally to such an extent that he will die if extradited to the United States.

“We don't know what to expect, but you are here because the world is watching. They can't survive this. Julian needs his freedom and we all need the truth,” Stella Assange told Assange supporters outside the courthouse on Tuesday.

Assange has been sitting in London's Belmarsh prison for almost five years. Before that, he hid for seven years in the Ecuadorian embassy in London.

United States there has been a lot of pressure on the administration to drop the charges against Assange.

Many major media companies and press freedom organizations have condemned the charges. The Reporters Without Borders organization said it was concerned about Assange's situation. A representative of the organization met with Assange last month and said that his health was poor.

The lower house of parliament in Assange's home country of Australia also appealed against the extradition in its recent statement

Correction 2/21/2024 at 8:40 p.m.: Assange hid for seven years in the Ecuadorian embassy in London, not in the Ecuadorian embassy in London, as was erroneously written earlier in the article.