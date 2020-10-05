Wikileaks | Julian Assange secretly set up a family that has been allowed to meet him in prison for just 45 minutes a month – The upcoming decision on extradition is unlikely to end the legal battle

London

Wikileaksin founder Julian Assangen the extradition proceedings progressed to a new stage in early October, when the hearing of dozens of witnesses finally ended.

Now Australian Assange is awaiting a decision in the infamous Belmarsh prison on whether Britain will agree to the US extradition request.

Julian Assange is leaving the court hearing in London in January 2020.­

The court will announce its ruling on January 4, but Assange’s legal battle is unlikely to be resolved by the ruling.

“A lot depends on what happens in January, but we will probably still go to the Supreme Court and the European Court of Human Rights. This can take years to come, ”said Assange’s human rights lawyer Jennifer Robinson told London-based foreign correspondents in a video conference on Friday.

Freedom guarantees against Assange are not offered. The reason is that he already has a 50-week prison sentence for escaping justice.

Assangea at Belmarsh Prison have been met by a spouse, a South African-born lawyer Stella Moris, as well as the sons of the couple Gabriel, 3, and one and a half years old Max.

“Julian has got to see [vankilassa] their children for only 45 minutes in a month, and [koronaviruksen takia] he must be in full protective gear. Sons are not allowed to hug their father, nor is their mother. If you hug, the penalty is two weeks of isolation, ”Assange’s father John Shipton told foreign correspondents on Friday.

Julian Assange’s father, John Shipton, is in London campaigning for his son.­

Shipton is in London supporting Assange in this trial. He last saw his son properly before the pandemic Seven months ago.

Assangen and Stella Morris’ relationship remained secret for years. The couple’s children have been initiated at the Ecuadorian embassy in London, where Assange hid for seven years.

Moris and her children have only become public this year. Now she, too, is campaigning prominently for her husband.

“There is a battle going on for Julian’s life, freedom of the press and the truth,” Moris said in front of the Old Bailey Criminal Court on Thursday.

Stella Moris giving her statement in court on Thursday, October 1st. In the background is lawyer Jennifer Robinson.­

Morisin launched by fundraising campaign has already raised £ 151,000, or about € 167,000, to cover Assange ‘s legal costs.

The Times in September in an interview Moris recounted how she disguised her pregnancy from the embassy staff, and how the secrets had to be told in handwritten notes to confuse the eavesdroppers.

Spanish media have reported how a Spanish security company spy on Assange at the Ecuadorian embassy on behalf of the American intelligence service. Witnesses in London also heard witnesses in September.

Moris, who had lived in London for twenty years, originally became acquainted with Assange as a lawyer. According to press reports, he speaks fluent Swedish and Spanish, which helped deal with the Embassy of Ecuador as well as the demands of the authorities from Sweden.

Assange rose to international attention a decade ago when the Wikileaks data leak site released classified material related to the war in Afghanistan and Iraq.

Julian Assange looks out the window at the Ecuadorian embassy in London in February 2016. Assange hid in the embassy for seven years.­

The leak soon began to counteract in the United States. President Barack Obaman However, during the year, Assange did not try to get as actively convicted as Donald Trumpin during.

Assange supporters say the whole extradition process is well politicized.

“He shouldn’t get a fair trial in the U.S.,” lawyer Robinson said Friday.

Can the situation change if Joe Biden to be elected President of the United States?

“Just asking about the importance of a change of power shows how politicized it is.”

Supporters of Julian Assage gathered for a demonstration in court in London in early September. “Don’t give up Assange, journalism is not a crime,” the signs declared.­

United States has brought 18 charges against Assange. He has been accused of, among other things, burglary, stealing secret documents and endangering the people named in them.

According to Robinson, it has now become clear at witness hearings that no one has been injured or in danger of death as a result of Wikileaks’ revelations:

“We’ve been saying that for years. The positive thing is that this has now been clarified. ”

United States updated the grounds for its extradition request in July, just under hearing. According to Assange’s defense, this was not fair.

In the past, American authorities have relied on, among other things, more than a hundred years of espionage legislation. If Assange is convicted in the United States, he could face up to 175 years in prison.

Journalistic in terms of freedom, the possible extradition or other verdict of Assange would have a big negative significance, Wikileaks management stresses.

“What’s left of the accusations is that [on normaalia toimintaa] publisher, journalist or source. If questioned, journalism will be jeopardized as well, ”Wikileaks Icelandic editor-in-chief Kristinn Hrafnsson said to correspondents on Friday via video.

Wikileaks editor-in-chief Kristinn Hrafnsson and Julian Assange’s father John Shipton before a London court in September.­

He has also been campaigning for Assange in London.

According to Assange’s support team, the interest rate restrictions have made it difficult for the practical side of the court hearing and at the same time even for the administration of justice. For example, witnesses have had to be heard at a distance, which has not been possible without technical problems.

In court London has had to respect safety clearances, which has led to the session being divided into two halls. This, in turn, has made it more difficult for legal journalists to work. Some of the journalists have not been able to fit in the hall, although the benches reserved for the Australian authorities have remained empty.

Assange’s lawyers are also outraged that Assange, who was being heard, was planted in a transparent “glass cube” instead of being allowed to sit with her lawyers.

“It was hard to talk to Assange and she couldn’t talk to us [omille juristeilleen] without the prosecuting side hearing, ”Robinson said.

Stella Moris and lawyer Jennifer Robinson surrounded the media in front of the courthouse on September 7 by protesters supporting the media and Assange.­