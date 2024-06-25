Home page politics

From: Franziska Schwarz

Julian Assange has reportedly left London. © Matt Dunham/AP/dpa

For years, Wikileaks founder Julian Assange fought legally against his extradition to the USA. Now he has apparently been successful and is free.

London – After five years in prison in London, Julian Assange According to the platform Wikileaks, which he founded, he was released and has left the UK. The portal published on Tuesday night at X a video that is said to show the 52-year-old boarding a plane at Stansted Airport on Monday (June 24).

His wife Stella Assange reposted the clip and wrote: “Julian is free!!!!” She thanked all supporters. “THANK YOU. THANK YOU. THANK YOU,” wrote Stella Assange in capital letters. There was initially no official confirmation from the British authorities.

Assange probably free: Deal with US government – ​​court still has to approve

It had previously been announced that Assange had reached an agreement with the US Department of Justice. According to this, he is to plead guilty in part to obtaining and passing on information for national defense purposes. In return, he is to be spared further imprisonment in the US, according to court documents published on Monday evening (local time). However, a court still has to approve the agreement.

Wikileaks founder: Spectacular turnaround in the Assange case

The USA had previously Assange’s extradition They accuse him of stealing and publishing secret material from military operations in Iraq and Afghanistan with whistleblower Chelsea Manning, thereby endangering the lives of US informants.

Assange’s supporters, however, see him as being in the sights of the Washington judiciary for exposing US war crimes. If convicted without an agreement with the prosecution, Assange could face up to 175 years in prison for espionage. (dpa/frs)