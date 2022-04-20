WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange will almost certainly be told by a British judge today that a warrant for his extradition to the United States has been issued. Only the British Home Secretary, Priti Patel, has yet to sign. The lawyers for the Australian Assange then go to Patel to object. They have until May 18 to do so.

#Wikileaks #founder #Assanges #extradition #complete #official #order