Norwegian MP Sofie Marhaug announced this Tuesday that she has nominated the Australian journalist and founder of WikiLeaks, Julian Assange, for the 2024 Nobel Peace Prize.

“Assange has revealed Western war crimes and contributed to peace. If we want to avoid war, we must know the truth about the damage it causes,” Sofie Marhaug, the deputy of the leftist Red party, told the Dagbladet newspaper.

Under this argument, Marhaug seeks that the nomination highlight the importance of knowing the truth to avoid conflicts and addresses the journalist's situation as a “political prisoner.”

Marhaug also criticized the West's double standards by pointing out that we denounce similar actions in other countries, but do not take responsibility when they occur within our sphere. Therefore, the nomination seeks to send a clear message about the importance of moral coherence.

Julian Assange: Facing UK hearings

This announcement comes amid hearings at London's High Court to decide whether Assange can appeal his case in the United Kingdom or whether he should be extradited to the United States.

Assange, currently in preventive detention, faces 18 charges of espionage and computer intrusion related to the WikiLeaks revelations. The journalist was unable to attend the hearing in person due to health problems.

The United States is pursuing Assange for publishing classified information about human rights violations in the Iraq and Afghanistan wars. Arrested in 2019 after Ecuador withdrew his asylum, Assange has been in prison since then.