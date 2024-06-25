After more than 1,900 days held in a maximum security prison in London, the Wikileaks founder Julian Assange left the United Kingdom this Monday and is heading to the Mariana Islands after reaching a according to the United States Department of Justice.

So, Assange must plead guilty in court to the 18 criminal offenses charged against him in the US. to avoid being extradited to this country and avoid a sentence of up to 175 years in prison, after having spent seven years in asylum and five years in detention in London.

After pleading guilty and being released, the programmer, 52 years old and of Australian nationality, plans to travel back to Australia, where his wife, Stella, and their two young children are.

Protesters ask to avoid the extradition of Julian Assange. Photo:EFE

WikiLeaks and the massive leak of secret documents

After working as a free software programmer and studying mathematics and physics that he did not finish in Australia, Assange co-founded WikiLeaks in 2006, a platform for publishing government information and making it accessible to the public.

WikiLeaks became world famous in 2010 after leaking more than 10 million confidential files, as well as restricted reports related to war, espionage and corruption, among other types of sensitive content.

Of these documents, 75,000 were reports of significant activities related to the war in Afghanistan, 400,000 reports of significant activities related to the Iraq war, 800 evaluation reports of detainees in Guantánamo prison and 250,000 cables from the United States Department of State. , according to the indictment document against Assange cited by the BBC.

The war in Iraq

One of the most controversial leaks contained a 39-minute video in which US soldiers shoot 18 civilians from a helicopter in Baghdad, Iraq. They included Reuters news agency photographer Namir Noor-Eldeen and his assistant Saeed Chmagh, who were killed in the attack.

According to the same media, a voice in the recording told the pilots to “burn everyone.”

Other documents related to the Iraq war revealed that More than 60,000 civilians had died during the conflict, many more than the government had officially announced.

Part of the document leaks were carried out by then-soldier Bradley Manning, who served a prison sentence between 2010 and 2017 for violating the Espionage Act. In 2013, Manning came out as a transgender woman and changed her name to Chelsea.

Video of US attack on Iraqi civilians This video is part of the WikiLeaks leaks for which Julian Assange is imprisoned. There was no condemnation or international sanctions for what was shown in the video pic.twitter.com/lvmNwEAcKj — RT in Spanish (@ActualidadRT) April 6, 2022

Hillary Clinton’s emails

Furthermore, in 2016 Assange became involved in the United States presidential elections by revealing through WikiLeaks that Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s campaign had relied on party support to weaken her rivals for the Democratic nomination.

One of the diplomatic cables revealed showed an email in which Clinton’s campaign manager, John Podesta, called Bernie Sanders a “fool” for criticizing the Paris agreement on climate change; and another that suggested that a CNN contributor warned Clinton’s team about questions that would be asked in a debate organized by the channel.

Among the more than 44,000 emails and 17,000 attachments published on this topic, Clinton’s conversations with executives of major American companies were also found, such as the president of Goldman Sachs, Lloyd Blankfein, or the investment director of the same bank, Tim O. ‘Neill.

Already in 2010, the former US presidential candidate had condemned the leak of documents, considering it an “attack on US diplomacy and the international community.”

(FILES) U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump shake hands after the second presidential debate at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri, October 9, 2016. Photo:AFP

National Security Agency Espionage

In 2015, Wikileaks disclosed that the United States National Security Agency (NSA) had spied on three French presidents between 2006 and 2012: Jacques Chirac, Nicolas Sarkozy and François Hollande.

It was later discovered that the French leaders had not been the only ones, when it was leaked that The United States also “pissed” communications from the top leadership of the Government of Japan, as well as Germany and Italy, for years.

The United States Department of Justice described this disclosure in 2019 as “one of the largest leaks of classified information in the history” of the country and filed 18 charges against Assange for crimes of espionage and computer intrusion. Specifically, He was charged with conspiracy to obtain and disclose US national defense information.

Assange insisted, until the last day of his detention, that the case against him was politically motivated.

Activists protest in front of the London Courts and ask to prevent the extradition of Julian Assange. Photo:EFE

