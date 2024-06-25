WikiLeaks, Assange pleads guilty. The pact with the USA to return free

Sensational breakthrough in the case WikiLeaksJulian Assange he negotiated with them United States and is now a free man, after a five-year imprisonment in United Kingdom. According to WikiLeaks, the 52-year-old Australian, from prison in Belmarsh he was taken to Stansted airport in the afternoon from where he boarded a plane bound for the United States USA. The founder of WikiLeaks he agreed to plead guilty of a single accusation for which he is expected to serve 64 months in prison who will however be compensated with those already spent in prison, effectively becoming a free man as soon as the agreement is reached with the US Department of Justice will be ratified by a federal judge.

The WikiLeaks case exploded in 2010when Assange – Hawkins born in Townsville, the Australian city where he was born on 3 July 1971 – decided to reveal via WikiLeaksthe organization founded in 2006 of which he is co-founder, classified US documentsreceived by ex-serviceman Chelsea Manningconcerning war crimes in Afghanistan and Iraqcausing national security problems for the United States according to the US Department of Justice.

A publication that brings him many profits commendations and honors (including the Sam Adams Award, the Gold Medal for Peace with Justice from the Sydney Peace Foundation and the Martha Gellhorn Journalism Award), even the proposal of a Nobel Peace Prize, but also a series of problems with American justice. From 2010 to today, as well as in London prison, Assange has been a “guest” of the embassy since 2012 for 7 years of Ecuador in London, the country of which he had requested political asylum.