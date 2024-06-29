Vaquinha aims to pay off debts and pay for the journalist’s health treatments, according to his wife, Stella Assange

WikiLeaks, a non-profit information organization founded by Julian Assange, released this Friday (June 28, 2024) a virtual piggy bank to raise £520,000 (around R$2.9 million) to help the journalist, who left prison on Monday (24 June).

According to a publication on the Crowdfunder website, the money will be used to pay for the private flight that took Assange from the United Kingdom to Australia, his home country. As of early this Saturday afternoon (June 29, 2024), the fundraiser had already reached 91% of its target, with £473,415 raised.

The journalist’s wife, Stella Assange, said her husband was prevented from traveling on commercial flights and therefore had to charter a plane to attend the hearings.”He was not allowed to fly on commercial airlines or routes to Saipan and onwards to Australia”, he justified.

In a publication on X (formerly Twitter), Wikilaeks also states that Assange’s health deteriorated after spending 14 years in prison. “After 14 years in prison, including 5 years in a maximum security prison, Julian’s health is in a very poor condition and needs to be restored. Please help if you can.”, it says publication on X.

The WikiLeaks founder has been held in London since 2019, in a high-security prison in Belmarsh. He also spent seven years sheltered in the Ecuadorian embassy. This week, Assange traveled from London to the Northern Mariana Islands, where he was tried in a court in Saipan and declared guilty of one of the crimes he was charged with. After the end of the trial, Julian Assange landed in Canberra, capital of Australia, this Wednesday (26th June).

“URGENT: Emergency appeal for donations to cover massive $520,000 jet debt. Julian’s journey to freedom comes at a huge cost: Julian will owe $520,000, which he is required to pay to the Australian government for chartered flight VJ199.”Stella published on her profile on Instagram and in X (ex-Twitter).

The wife of the founder of WikiLeaks asked for the collaboration of her followers to pay off the debt, stating that any amount would be welcome.