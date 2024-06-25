The portal WikiLeaks announced on its X account that Julian Assange left the British high-security prison where he was being held this Monday morning. and has already left the United Kingdom with the aim of returning to Australia.

“Julian Assange is free. He left Belmarsh maximum security prison on the morning of June 24, after having spent 1,901 days there. He was granted bail by the High Court in London and was released at Stansted Airport during the afternoon, where he boarded a plane and left the United Kingdom,” WikiLeaks said on social media.

WikiLeaks’ announcement came shortly after court documents revealed that Assange reached an agreement with the US Department of Justice that will allow him to return to Australia and put an end to the judicial saga against him for the leak of classified documents.

Assange will appear on Wednesday at 9:00 a.m. local time in a court in the Mariana Islands, a US territory in the Pacific Ocean, to finalize that agreement with the Department of Justice.

