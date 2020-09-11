The undertaking of Koeman on the head of Barcelona continues to come across obstacles. On the tough begin of the Dutchman on the culé bench, we should now add the refusal of one in all his aims to bolster himself this summer time: Georginio Wijnaldum.

Soccer participant he returned yesterday to coaching with Liverpool after the vacations and worldwide matches. And as standard, met on the primary day with Jürgen Klopp, with whom he dealt along with his future and whom conveyed his need to meet his contract with the ‘reds’, which ends in 2021.

In line with this info, Wijnaldum, in his late thirties, has no real interest in altering a consolidated undertaking, that subsequent season he’ll aspire to every part, for one that’s nonetheless in its infancy and that’s having a tremendously tough begin.