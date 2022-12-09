The best news of the World Cup break, for José Mourinho, comes from Dubai. The city of the Emirates, besieged by various Roma players to spend a few days of relaxation: among these there is also Georginio Wijnaldum, who continues in the recovery process from the fracture of the tibia. For over a month now, the midfielder has begun to update the fans – via social media – on his state of form. And, after weeks spent working out in the gym, today the Dutchman started working with the ball on the field again for the first time. In addition to touching the ball again, the former PSG resumed running and making some speed changes of direction. For him, the moment of truth will come on December 15, when he will undergo a new check (before leaving for Portugal with the rest of the team). The hope in Trigoria is to be able to count on him again in the last ten days of January.