Wijnaldum is clear about it and will be seen with the Barcelona elastic team next season. The daisy of your future has been losing petals throughout this year. Some with the Barça shield and others with that of Liverpool. Klopp continues to see him as a fundamental footballer in his ideal drawing, but the Dutchman wants to sign what may be one of his last major contracts, as he is 30 years old, at the Camp Nou offices.

Ronald Koeman has always been known as the key to his possible landing in Barcelona, as it was one of his requests upon arrival at the club. The finances were not and are not the best, but Gini would reach zero cost when the contract ended in June. A signing of bluebells and free whose new engagement, negotiated by his agent Humphrey Nijman, it would be for three seasons (Liverpool did not want to offer more than two) and would fit perfectly into the Barcelona salary scale, all this according to the information published by the Mirror, what goes a step beyond the pact revealed a month ago by the Sunday times.

In addition, Wijnaldum’s desire to finish at Barça has increased over time, since, always according to the aforementioned media, Playing alongside Leo Messi and Memphis Depay attracts him enormously, as he has confessed to close friends in the Netherlands. The permanence of the Argentine, with the landing of Laporta in the presidential chair, wins whole while the Olympique de Lyon striker, compatriot of the still midfielder net, was Koeman’s other big request last summer. He neither arrived nor renewed, like Liverpool’s, but his desire is also to end up dressed as a Barça player and there has been an agreement for a long time between player and entity.

Wijnaldum advanced statistics. BeSoccer Pro

Goodbye to Anfield after breaking the curse

Wijnaldum came to Anfield in 2016 from Newcastle in exchange for 27.5 million. of euros. The operation will not have been profitable economically, but it will have been profitable in sports, since has been part of the backbone of champion Liverpool of Europe and the Premier, lifting the domestic championship 30 years later.

TBoth the protagonist of these lines and Depay have shared international appearances with the Netherlands and performed at a high level with Ronald Koeman at the helm of the Oranje. In fact, it was the current Culé coach who added the most reaching aspect to the midfielder’s football, so it would be a piece that should fit, a priori, in his tactical puzzle. The edges of the pandemic and the Blaugrana economic situation frustrated the transfer in the past, but it seems that Wijnaldum has it clear now and, in his particular game of mus, he envied Barça.