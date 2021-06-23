Giorgino Wijnaldum will wear a special captain’s armband for the Netherlands in the second round final that takes place in Budapest and will serve as support to the LGTB collective in these days in which the non-authorization of UEFA for the Allianz Arena to be lit with the colors of its flag has been news.

The decision of the Hungarian government of Viktor Orban to ban any reference to homosexuality in schools has sparked a wave of criticism and it has unleashed a movement of solidarity in Europe and among the players of the Eurocup.

For this reason, the captain of the ‘oranje’, one of the stars of the tournament to date, has announced that he will wear a bracelet with the message “One Love” to support the LGTB collective in the meeting that will be played precisely in the Hungarian capital. “Football connects people from all over the world. Differences do not matter because all footballers and football fans have at least one thing in common: a love of football,” the Dutch federation said.

“By wearing this bracelet, we, the Oranje, we want to emphasize that we are in favor of inclusion and connection“Wijnaldum said in a statement posted on the website of the Dutch federation (KNVB). We are against all forms of exclusion and discrimination. We hope to support all those who feel discriminated against around the world.”