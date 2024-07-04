The Wii U has died on multiple occasions in the past, but it seems that the time that many feared has come, as Nintendo no longer plans to repair damaged consoles in Japan, marking another definitive end for the beloved, but unsuccessful, platform. Through an official statement, Nintendo has confirmed that they can no longer continue to offer Wii U repair services, as they have run out of parts to carry out this process. This comes a year after the official closure of the Wii U and 3DS store. So, you better be sure to city the console you currently have. Now, this doesn’t mean that repairing a Wii U is impossible, it will simply be more complicated. Without the required parts, the cost of fixing one of these consoles through unofficial means is likely to increase considerably. While this announcement is related to the Japanese market, it is very likely that the situation will be similar, or worse, in other regions. Remember that the death of a console is made up of three phases. The first is the cessation of production, followed by the closure of servers, and the last stage is the end of the repair service. Thus, the final moment has come to say goodbye to the Wii U. In related news, will the Switch 2 be a flop like the Wii U? Likewise, Wii U and 3DS player count breaks new record.



Author’s Note: It’s a shame to see the Wii U come to an end. While its legacy lives on through ports to the Switch, there are still plenty of experiences that can only be enjoyed there, such as Xenoblade Chronicles X, and right now the only way a large audience will be able to enjoy these titles is if Nintendo says it will bring them to its current platforms. Via: Nintendo The post Wii U repairs come to an end first appeared on Atomix.

