Nintendo is resurrecting developer Koei Tecmo’s celebrated picture-snapping survival horror series Project Zero for Switch, bringing the series’ most recent installment – Wii U’s Maiden of Black Water – over to the console later this year.

Released back in 2015, Maiden of Black Water is the fifth main entry in the Project Zero series (known as Fatal Frame in the US) and once again arms players with a magic camera – used to battle spirits by taking their picture, which is considerably more unnerving than it sounds.

Unfortunately, while Project Zero’s first three entries are brilliant (and genuinely terrifying) survival horror offerings, Maiden of Black Water – set on the fictional Mount Hikami, known for its suicides and ghostly goings-on – is a bit of a dud.

Project Zero: Maiden of Black Water – Trailer (Wii U).

While it garnered slightly more positive reviews elsewhere, Eurogamer’s Aoife Wilson called it a “bland and formulaic affair that’s more likely to bore than it is to horrify” back in 2015, slapping the experience with a big red Avoid badge.

So while it’s gratifying to see that Nintendo hasn’t given up on Project Zero, Maiden of Black Water certainly isn’t the best introduction to the series. But if you’re still hankering for a slice of Japan-influenced horror, it’ll be out on Switch later this year.