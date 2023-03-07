Nintendo’s Wii U video game console was released in 2012 as the successor to the popular Wii console. The Wii U introduced a unique touchscreen controller known as the Wii U GamePad, which allowed players to interact with games in exciting new ways.

It seems that Nintendo’s nostalgic Wii U console crashes if not used for a long time, eventually suffering from memory errors that crash the system.

This is an irreparable NAND corruption issue if you don’t backup NAND before it happens.

Various reports have surfaced online over the years that users have been unable to fix the Wii U due to the high-risk complications that come with it.

Nintendo no longer offers official repairs for the platform and the only current fix seems to be to run the Wii U after a while to make sure it doesn’t crash.

A NeoGAF thread by user “Cireza” points out that not using the console for longer periods can lead to it becoming completely corrupted. In other words, it becomes unusable due to persistent memory system errors.

Cireza points out that his friend’s Wii U stopped working when they tried to use it after keeping it in a box for many years. To clarify, the console was not hacked or modified in any way. The dreaded memory error 160-0103 occurs on the Gamepad, which is known to be almost a death sentence for the console by current users.

It’s a NAND corruption issue, which means the Wii U is bricked because of it unless a backup was saved via softmod. Attempts to factory reset the console also do not resolve the issue. A NAND backup could save the console, but it is a very complicated process without any official support.

Users on Reddit plagued the forums with similar reports, it seems these errors occur quite often out of the blue when using the console after several years of inactivity.

Unfortunately, in all the published cases, the fate of the Wii U consoles was fatal and no one was able to fix the memory errors in the system.

Everything seems to indicate that the only solution, at least for now, is to turn on your console from time to time to prevent this problem.

Via: puter

Editor’s note: I think the most unfortunate thing in this case is that Nintendo does not offer official technical support to help its own fans and consumers. Above is one of the companies that is most scandalized when users create their own solutions to solve the problems of their products.