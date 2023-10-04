Nintendo announced the closure of online services for Wii U And Nintendo 3DS for the month of April 2024, without however specifying a more precise date, which will be communicated in the future. Services including online cooperative play, Internet leaderboards and data distribution will be discontinued.

The only software with online functionality that will remain functional will be the Pokémon Bank. Below you will find Nintendo’s official communication with questions and answers.

Announcing the discontinuation of online services for Nintendo 3DS and Wii U software

Thank you for choosing our products.

Starting in early April 2024, online play and other features that use online communication will stop working with Nintendo 3DS* and Wii U software. Affected services also include online co-op play, internet leaderboards, and data distribution.

More information on Nintendo Badge Arcade emblems to decorate the Nintendo 3DS HOME menu is available here.

We will announce a more precise date and time in the future.

Note: If an event occurs that makes it difficult to continue offering online services for Nintendo 3DS and Wii U software, we may discontinue those services sooner than expected.

We thank all players who have used the online services for Nintendo 3DS and Wii U software and apologize for any inconvenience.

*Exclusive software for New Nintendo 3DS is included.

Frequent questions

Will I be able to continue playing offline after online services are interrupted?

Yes. Players will still be able to use features and modes that do not use online communication.

Will there be online services that will remain available following the disruption?

You will still be able to use online services with the following software, but support may stop in the future.

Will the interruption of online services also affect titles not published by Nintendo?

With some exceptions, the discontinuation of online services will affect all software for Nintendo 3DS and Wii U. For information regarding online services for software not published by Nintendo, please contact the relevant manufacturers.

Will it still be possible to download purchased updates or software?

For the foreseeable future, it will remain possible to download updates and re-download software and additional content purchased from Nintendo eShop.

Will the interruption of online services also affect StreetPass and SpotPass?

StreetPass uses local communication between Nintendo 3DS family systems and will therefore remain available even after the interruption of online services. However, SpotPass, which uses online communication, will no longer be available.

For example, you will be able to use StreetPass in the StreetPass Mii Plaza, which is pre-installed on Nintendo 3DS family systems, but you will no longer be able to use features that use online communication (such as receiving new puzzle pieces in Crazy About Pieces).