Matt Piscatella, a well-known market analyst at Circana, shared on Twitter | X an interesting detail regarding hardware sales in the USA: in September 2023 a was sold Wii U. And if it doesn’t seem like much, know that it’s the first brand new console purchased by over a year nowor at least that it was possible to keep track of.
According to data in Circana’s possession, in fact, this is the first Wii U purchased since May 2022just to make it clear how rarely you can find a new console in stores or someone willing to buy it.
Rare and discontinued consoles
After all, as you probably know production and distribution of Wii U ended in January 2017, with stores sending unsold units back to Nintendo, but not all of them apparently. Evidently some shopkeepers have decided to keep discontinued consoles, perhaps with the aim of satisfying enthusiasts or collectors who are looking for a new and sealed product, rather than relying on the used market.
Similar fate for another console with little commercial success, that is PS Vita: the last purchase dates back to November 2021, where three units of the Sony laptop were purchased. In this case, however, production and distribution ended in March 2019.
