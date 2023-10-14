Matt Piscatella, a well-known market analyst at Circana, shared on Twitter | X an interesting detail regarding hardware sales in the USA: in September 2023 a was sold Wii U. And if it doesn’t seem like much, know that it’s the first brand new console purchased by over a year nowor at least that it was possible to keep track of.

According to data in Circana’s possession, in fact, this is the first Wii U purchased since May 2022just to make it clear how rarely you can find a new console in stores or someone willing to buy it.