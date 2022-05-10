The world of video games is full of exciting stories. One of them comes to us through the book Disrupting the Game, written by Reggie Fils-Aimé, former president of Nintendo of America. It tells the success of Wii, or rather how it was about to throw overboard one of its biggest commercial claims: Wii Sports.

I’m sure the success of the Wii is measured by the number of people who are not gamers who are interested in Wii Sports. The concept of taking a controller (the wiimote) and moving it in the air imitating the movement of a racket, a bat or boxing fists appealed from children to grandparents. The game was the protagonist in television news around the world, causing the destruction of many television screens and even in The Simpsons a chapter was dedicated to the phenomenon it generated. But what you probably didn’t know is that the wonderful concept of him could have fallen on deaf ears. If the game was so successful, it is largely because appeared alongside Wii indivisibly, as a console launch pack. Wii and Wii Sports were synonymous, complementary terms that demonstrated the philosophy behind the concept of the machine: get up to move the skeleton in company and break with the traditional image of the solitary player sitting in an armchair in front of the television.

However, Shigeru Miyamoto did not want the game to be distributed for free. The guru had no idea that he would give away software that had cost so much to develop: “You don’t understand the challenges of creating games,” he even said. And who came up with the ingenious idea of ​​making a pack? From the then president of Nintendo of America: Reggie Fils-Aime. The Japanese perspective of defending the value of the work done collided with the commercial aggressiveness of the United States. It was nothing new. In Sega something similar already happened when Sonic the Hedgehog was put up for sale along with Megadrive.

The truth is that not even Satoru Iwata himself was convinced of this movement, and at first he rejected it, saying that Nintendo did not offer its content for free. To such an extent did the issue come, that Miyamoto raised the alternative of including Wii Play instead of Wii Sports, but Reggie was against this proposal. He didn’t think it was such an engaging and “complete” experience. In fact, what he said is that it was better that said game was put on sale together with a wiimote, a strategy that led Wii Play to sell 28 million units (the fifth best-selling Wii game).

In short, Reggie had an impressive business vision with the launch of the Wii, which explains to a large extent the success of the machine. It is impossible to predict what would have happened if Wii Sports had been sold separately, but surely not so many people would have had access to the possibilities of the machine. Nintendo hoped that the feelings with the game would spread from person to person, and that’s what happened. Users of all ages have been encouraged to try a game for a long time. Not a few bought the console just to hold the wiimote and throw pins.

Reggie had an impressive business vision with the launch of WiiNintendo tried to transfer the success to Wii Sports Resort, and in fact it succeeded, this time including a new peripheral (the Wii Motion Plus), reaching the also surprising number of 33 million games sold. As you can see, software and hardware have gone hand in hand in this series of sports games, in an impeccable business strategy.

I don’t know at this point how it will turn out for the Japanese with Nintendo Switch Sports, and it’s something that generates a lot of interest for me. At the moment, the sales obtained are nothing spectacular. They are different times, it is clear, and what worked 15 years ago doesn’t have to work now (at least at the same level). Or maybe it’s that Reggie isn’t in the company to come up with another scandal strategy. We will never know.