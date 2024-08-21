Friday, August 16, looked like an ordinary afternoon, but it ended with “an almost complete city as a crime scene” and “under attack,” according to the prosecutor of the O’Higgins Region, Carlos Fuentes, referring to the robbery that occurred in Rancagua, located about 85 kilometers from Santiago. That day, shortly before 1:00 p.m., and when hundreds of schoolchildren were leaving school, about twenty criminals – 18 of them arrested – robbed a branch of the cash transport company Brinks about 12 billion pesos in bills (about 13 billion dollars), which have not been found to date. And this Tuesday, when the investigation was formalized, Fuentes revealed in the court hearing that, among the various firearms carried by the group, a pistol Glock It coincided with one that was used in March 2022 when, during a visit to southern Chile, to La Araucanía, the then Minister of the Interior of the Government of President Gabriel Boric, Izkia Siches, was received with gunshots in the air.

The robbery has shocked Chile and especially the city of Rancagua, capital of the O’Higgins Region, because in addition to a shootout in the streets, 21 vehicles were involved in the robbery. As a deterrent, the criminals burned seven of them during their escape at different points, causing high traffic: they only left one free road, which they used to escape. In addition, they threw Miguelito on the route [púas metálicas que se lanzan para pinchar los neumáticos de la policía] to avoid persecution.

During a shootout between police and the criminals, four members of the gang were injured. The police arrested the first 13 suspects that same day.

Seven firearms were seized during the arrests: two rifles and five pistols, including the one used in the shootout with which Boric’s former minister was received in Temucuicui, in La Araucanía. In addition, two grenades and a radio, which was used to communicate during the robbery, according to a witness.

The ‘Baby Bandito’ method

He modus operandi This assault in Rancagua was remembered in Chile as the so-called robbery of the centurywhich occurred almost 10 years ago in Santiago, on August 12, 2014 and which inspired Baby Banditothe Netflix series released in January and based on one of the gang members, Chilean Kevin Olguín, who lived the high life in Europe with his share of the loot. That day, at 6:00 a.m., a group of criminals committed a robbery at the Arturo Merino Benítez airport —pretending to be workers— and made off with nearly 6 billion pesos (a little more than 6 million dollars, according to the current exchange rate).

In the 2014 robbery they also launched Miguelito and burned vehicles. The robbery was carried out on a Brinks truck that, at that time, was unloading sacks of cash that were to be transported by plane to the north of Chile. In the case of Rancagua, the banknotes had just been issued.

Two months of planning

During the formalization of charges hearing before the judge of the Rancagua guarantee court, Jéssica Balbontín, the prosecutor Fuentes, together with Aquiles Cubillos, head of the regional prosecutor’s office of O’Higgins, explained that the group planned the robbery of the Brinks branch, located in the center of the city, on Río Loco Avenue, for two months. On the same day of the assault, a video went viral. Video showing part of the gang, with their faces covered, taking out the bags of money, mounted on two ladders leaning against a wall, and storing them in one of the 21 vehicles involved. In the meantime, dozens of banknotes flew.

As he said this Monday Prosecutor Cubillos to Radio ADN“There could be more arrests and raids. We think that between 25 and 30 people were involved in this robbery.”

One person arrested for the robbery that occurred in Rancagua, Chile, in 2024. CARABINEROS OF CHILE

So far, of the 12 billion pesos that were stolen, only the bills that the gang dropped on the street while carrying the sacks have been recovered.

Two employees and a panic button

Among the 18 people arrested were two Brinks employees, a security guard and a cashier at the branch. The man was in charge of the security cameras and in a recording that was shown at the hearing on Tuesday he is seen pretending, according to the prosecution, to press the panic button. But one detail is that he pressed the sides of the device and not the middle: if he had done so, an alarm would have sounded.

In the case of the woman, in another video she is seen going out to smoke a cigarette with three co-workers, dressed in blue: their work clothes. When a van with the criminals arrived, the cashier was the only one in the group who was not surprised: the others were forced into the vehicle. “She, unlike the others, was not restrained. They simply took her in a gentler way and sat her in the van,” said prosecutor Fuentes.

Wigs and makeup

Part of the gang’s plan was to pretend that they were, in fact, employees of the firm. The photo of one of the assailants was shown at the hearing. He was corpulent, dressed in light blue trousers and shirt, a black sweatshirt and a woman’s wig, with long, dark and straight hair. When he was arrested, the police identified him by his black trainers with white soles. Three others wore brown wigs and red make-up on their lips and cheeks.

In the case of other members of the gang, who were arrested in the police chase through Rancagua, some were found with gunpowder residue, wigs and balaclavas, as well as canisters and traces of gasoline, used to set fire to the vehicles that were abandoned during their escape through Rancagua. One of them, as seen in the images, was easily identifiable, since on the day of the robbery he was wearing a striking red and black sports sweatshirt with the legend Bulls on the back.

19 vehicles were stolen

Of the 21 vehicles used in the robbery, 19 of them had been stolen by force: 16 in different municipalities of the Metropolitan Region of Santiago and others in the O’Higgins Region. Several of them had their registration plates changed and false ones installed.

Although no details were given of how the vehicles were stolen, as this is part of the investigation, in Chile there are two feared methods of vehicle theft, colloquially known as “arregonas” and “portonazos”. In these methods, drivers are approached on the highways or streets of the city, or when they enter their homes, generally at night, and are threatened with firearms.

“May the party be a success”

Among the mobile phones that were seized, the Prosecutor’s Office read before Judge Balbontín a preliminary police report containing a conversation by WhatsApp between the guard and a subject he registered in his agenda as Cousin 2 and who, according to the Public Prosecutor’s Office, would be one of the members of the gang.

One of the conversations took place on August 14, 48 hours before the robbery, at 3:42 p.m. Cousin 2 He asked the security guard if “everything was okay” and if he could “see the cameras,” but the worker told him that he was at home resting. He then told him that the next day he would have “the latest details and information about the ‘party.’”

On August 16 there was a new conversation between the two, after 00:07 hours, in which Cousin 2 He asked him if it was confirmed that he would be “on the watch,” that is, the role he performed in the firm, the prosecutor said. “I have just made the final inquiries and we are ready for tomorrow.” “The party is in the same place and at the same time,” he replied.

Then, Cousin 2 pointed out to him: “We started the party by leaving the truck at 06:00 hours”, something that the Prosecutor’s Office told the judge coincided with the time that it was parked outside the company. Chevrolet Silverado The darkened area, which the cameras recorded, was used by the band as a bridge between the public road and Brinks. “Before 06.30,” the worker replied. “Exactly, because tomorrow the musicians arrive at 06.30,” he confirmed. Cousin 2.

The conversation ended like this: “Now friend [compadre]. I send you a hug and hope that tomorrow’s party is a success.”

A photo and a confidential witness

Among the evidence presented by the Prosecutor’s Office, there is a photograph provided by a confidential witness, “linked to one of those involved and whose cooperation comes from him,” in which a group of those arrested can be seen at a meeting on Wednesday, August 14 in Rancagua, two days before the robbery. “The last details were being finalized,” said Fuentes. “As often happens in the underworld, a ‘security check’ is made, that is, a photo of those who are recruited or captured. The security guard appears in the area called the ‘tower’ and the cashier.”

Six crimes

At Tuesday’s hearing, the Prosecutor’s Office formalized the investigation against the 18 detainees for six crimes: criminal association, theft of vehicles with intimidation, illegal possession of firearms, arson, possession of incendiary elements, and receipt of stolen vehicles.

The prosecutors requested that the suspects be placed in preventive detention, something that the court will decide on Wednesday, when the hearing continues in the Rancagua court.

The Investigative Police had information

In the afternoon, the Investigative Police (PDI), the civilian body, admitted that it had prior information that a major assault was being planned in the O’Higgins region.

Through a public statement, the PDI stated that A member of the regional team “received information about a possible robbery that would affect a securities company in the area.” He added that it was “while the investigative work was being carried out” that “this criminal act took place” and announced that he had sent the information to the Public Prosecutor’s Office.

After learning of the incident, prosecutor Cubillos decided to open an investigation into possible crimes of omission and obstruction of justice.

Subscribe here to the EL PAÍS Chile newsletter and receive all the key information on current events in the country.