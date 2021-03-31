The Ineos team once again took out the roller that has characterized it in recent years in the platoon in the recent Volta a Catalunya, where he achieved a historic three-point overall with Adam Yates winning the event, well backed by Richie Porte and Geraint Thomas.

A performance that has not gone unnoticed by one of the team’s legends, Britain’s Bradley Wiggins, who on his Eurosport podcast positively rated the performance of the entire team, focusing primarily on the role performed by Adam Yates and Geraint Thomas.

Wiggins surrendered to the figure of Adam Yates, whom he even dares to name as the next great star of British cycling. “Ineos made a statement of intent with the team they selected for the Volta. Adam Yates has already reached maturity in the team. It has always been very consistent, but now it is much more mature. The icing on the cake for Yates was going to Ineos. It is the perfect team for him. Adam is the next big British star and these have been his first steps. “

Ineos’ strong performance at the Volta has also caused Wiggins to focus his gaze on Geraint Thomas, whom he sees as the team leader for the Tour after Egan Bernal confirmed that he would race the Giro d’Italia this year. “Geraint Thomas needed a great performance and he showed it. For him it was not about winning, but about looking at the Tour de France. We have seen a great Thomas, even if he did not win, as he did a few years ago when he won the Tour, and it will be a real threat this year. With this performance Geraint Thomas has cemented his leadership for the Tour, because he has helped in the distribution of the spoils and everything is on the right track “.