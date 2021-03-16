Bradley Wiggins has been one of the last personalities in the cycling world to comment on the sentence towards the former Sky doctor Richard Freeman, convicted of having ordered testosterone patches to dope a cyclist whose identity is unknown.

In the podcast he presents at Eurosport Wiggins believes that the package commissioned by Freeman was not to dope any cyclist. “I don’t think those testosterone patches were commissioned for a runner. I don’t think anybody was stupid enough to do shit like that. They would have caught you. with the amount of tests we undergo “

The 2012 Tour de France champion also defends the innocence of the British team and, as an example, gives as an example the multiple medals won by the United Kingdom in the Olympic Games. “What exactly happened? Someone should know. ‘Oh shit, some testosterone gels came by accident.’ Taking care of athletes, their children, husbands and wives, is being put at risk. that fantastic British system that has won all those medals these years and financed with public money, they will not be good enough, “he ironically

Wiggins also defends that more explanations should be given on this issue and sees a need for another investigation to get to the bottom of the matter. “We need more explanations. Who and what were they for? I don’t think for a minute that they were for a runner. That was not the system in place. Leave everything in a cloud. But something else is going on and someone knows something, and I don’t know what it is. But this cannot be stopped like this. There should be another investigation and I think it would be for the best. “

Freeman: “I have not doped a cyclist in my life”

Richard Freeman, the former Sky doctor who was found guilty of acquiring banned testosterone patches to dope a cyclist, He wanted to give his version after the sentence that was announced last Friday.

Freeman gave an interview to the British newspaper Daily Mail, in which he denied that the request he made was to dope a runner and that he had never doped anyone. “It is very disappointing. It is unbelievable. I have never doped a runner in my life. I have not yet seen any evidence of who the supposed runner is. I accept that there are people who do not believe in me. They will say that I lied, that I changed my story and Don’t believe what I say. I admitted those lies. “

Freeman remarked that he did deserve the court’s decision on many of the charges but that he did not order the testosterone to cheat. “Yes, I deserved the decision of the GMC court. But I can say with a clear conscience that I did not order the Testogel patches knowing or believing that I was going to use them to cheat. “

The former Sky doctor justified that, when he asked for the patches, both Sky and British Cycling were focused on other issues more related to bikes than to medicine. “At Sky and at British Cycling we were more interested in spending money on ceramic materials than in the medical system. I am still shocked by the verdict. I have made a lot of mistakes but I am not a doping doctor. The reputations of a lot of good people have now been darkened and that’s not fair to them. “